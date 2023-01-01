After careful consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue NYPhil+ as of October 30, 2023.

We thank you for your interest in NYPhil+ and hope you will enjoy our content across social media, YouTube, Apple Music Classical, and other channels. For updates on NY Phil content, sign up for our newsletter here.

If you have an active subscription, you can request a prorated refund via this form by December 31, 2023.

If you signed up for NYPhil+ via Google Play, you will need to unsubscribe to avoid being charged further. Instructions on how to do so can be found here.

For additional questions, please contact Customer Relations at customerservice@nyphil.org or (212) 875-5656. Thank you for your support of the New York Philharmonic.